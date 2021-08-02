OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7,393.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.53.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.