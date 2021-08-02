OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Update

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 181.6% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160,286 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 94.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 13.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 17.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $126.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.87.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. OFS Capital had a net margin of 92.88% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

