Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV Buys 369 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.2% of Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $197.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

