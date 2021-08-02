ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 679,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 279,513 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $39.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

