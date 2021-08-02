ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. ON Semiconductor updated its Q3 guidance to $0.68-0.80 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.680-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of ON stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

