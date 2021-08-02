ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66-1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.ON Semiconductor also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.680-$0.800 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Shares of ON traded up $5.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,234. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

