Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF) Given “Sell” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their sell rating on shares of Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ONPPF opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Oncopeptides AB has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

About Oncopeptides AB (publ)

Oncopeptides AB (publ), a biotech company, develops pharmaceuticals drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate is melflufen, an anti-cancer peptide drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed refractory multiple myeloma in adult patients.

