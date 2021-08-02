Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF) Given “Sell” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their sell rating on shares of Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ONPPF opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Oncopeptides AB has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $11.14.
About Oncopeptides AB (publ)
Further Reading: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncopeptides AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncopeptides AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.