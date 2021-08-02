ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.680-$3.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONE Gas stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 179,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.33.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

