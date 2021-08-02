One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.20

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 1186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $627.76 million, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $243,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

