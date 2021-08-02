ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.14.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 17.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 282.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

