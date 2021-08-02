ONEOK (OKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect ONEOK to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE OKE opened at $51.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

