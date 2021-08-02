OneSpan (OSPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect OneSpan to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. OneSpan has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OneSpan to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $24.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $993.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.39. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $320,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 35,081 shares of company stock valued at $883,961 over the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

