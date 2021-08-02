Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,101 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $70.88 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $59.90 and a one year high of $108.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

