Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 853 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of United Fire Group worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in United Fire Group by 8,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

UFCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sidoti raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of UFCS opened at $24.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $625.99 million, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.11. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.41.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is -20.83%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.