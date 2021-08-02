Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $161.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.72. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $166.89.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

