Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $611,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.14.

NYSE:DECK opened at $410.85 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $415.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.62.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

