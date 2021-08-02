Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,214 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPE opened at $160.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

