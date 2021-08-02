Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 24.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 128.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Invesco by 2,291.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after buying an additional 378,094 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 38.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 29,914 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 18.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 61,522 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.60%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

