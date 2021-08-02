Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Community Health Systems in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYH. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.84.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 893,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 60,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 232,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

