Oppenheimer Comments on CME Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.73.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME opened at $212.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.83. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,566,000 after buying an additional 182,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

