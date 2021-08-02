OptimizeRx (OPRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. On average, analysts expect OptimizeRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $55.27 on Monday. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $965.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,763.50 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $85,517.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,412 shares in the company, valued at $380,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,530. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

