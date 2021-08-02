O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post $3.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.34 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.13 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Oppenheimer increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $601.13. 25,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,761. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $564.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at $17,638,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,420 shares of company stock worth $41,492,258. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.2% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

