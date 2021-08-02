O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $670.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $574.50.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $603.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,638,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total value of $8,660,079.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,258 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

