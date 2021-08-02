O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $690.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $590.00 to $690.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $574.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $603.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $564.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total transaction of $3,351,891.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,258. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

