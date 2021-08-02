OriginTrail Price Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $102.21 million and $2.23 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00059782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00824584 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00091672 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,960,474 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.