Orion Energy Systems (OESX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. On average, analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $155.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 2.43. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

