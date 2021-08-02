Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Short Interest Update

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,900 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 270,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of OFIX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.99. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $782.16 million, a PE ratio of 120.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

