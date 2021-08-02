Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.29.
OUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, increased their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $23.89 on Monday. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Outfront Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
