Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.29.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, increased their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $23.89 on Monday. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

