Owens & Minor (OMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Owens & Minor to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.75-4.25 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Owens & Minor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI opened at $46.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $208,976.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.