Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Position Reduced by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 30,038 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 80,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32.

