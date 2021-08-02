Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 24,007 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.79. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

