Paloma Partners Management Co Has $431,000 Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 95.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $515.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.20. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.34 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. lifted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.75.

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,068 shares of company stock worth $25,123,378. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

