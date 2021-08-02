Paloma Partners Management Co Has $470,000 Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sib LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1,463.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 90.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

fuboTV stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

