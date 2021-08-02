Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $425,000 in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Heska by 138.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Heska by 858.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heska alerts:

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

HSKA stock opened at $240.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $255.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -283.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.83.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.