Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $456,000 in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Exponent stock opened at $107.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.98. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $107.40.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

