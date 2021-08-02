Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 8,672 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $40.67 on Monday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.68 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRWG. Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.22.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

