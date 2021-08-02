Pamp Network Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Pamp Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. Pamp Network has a market cap of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00057344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.40 or 0.00812286 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00091452 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

PAMP is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

