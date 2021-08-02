Panda Yield 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,031.00 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $54,649.68 and $4,031.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00060211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.09 or 0.00821170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00090821 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

