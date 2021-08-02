Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.51% of Partners Bancorp worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Partners Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Partners Bancorp by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Partners Bancorp by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRS opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $156.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.13. Partners Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.56.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 6.77%.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

