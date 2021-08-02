Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 387 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

NYSE DE opened at $361.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.13. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $173.36 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

