Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 755,547 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,485,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,761,015. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $139.93 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, ICAP upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

