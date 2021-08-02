Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American International Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after buying an additional 300,014 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,321,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,072,000 after buying an additional 225,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $47.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.