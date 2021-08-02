Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 45 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 491.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $285.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.24. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $216.85 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.