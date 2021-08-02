Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Paychex by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,081,000 after buying an additional 279,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.38 and a 1-year high of $114.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

