Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.76.
PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.
In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.78. 1,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.16, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.14.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
