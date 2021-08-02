PDC Energy (PDCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. On average, analysts expect PDC Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PDCE opened at $39.55 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 3.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCE. Truist increased their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

