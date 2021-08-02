Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.31

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 335074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62.

Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Peak Fintech Group Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

