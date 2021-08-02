PEAKDEFI (PEAK) 1-Day Volume Hits $612,213.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $81.18 million and $612,213.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 747,387,832 coins and its circulating supply is 297,291,065 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

