Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Sells $162,250.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $33.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $609.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.