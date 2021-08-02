Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Short Interest Update

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,755 shares of company stock valued at $482,433 over the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Pegasystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 4.6% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.57.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,346. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.06. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 799.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.